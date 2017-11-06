Connell, LaCoste medalists at Senior All-Star XC Meet

Press Staff Report

ANKENY — Charles City four-time state cross country qualifier Gavin Connell earned medalist honors at the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Senior All-Star Boys XC Meet, Saturday at Des Moines Area Community College.

For the third time in as many weeks, Connell recorded a sub-17 minute 5K in finishing the race in 16 minutes and 51 seconds and placing 12th amid the Top 15 medalists.

Previously, Connell had run back-to-back times of 16:57, first at the West Delaware State Qualifier just ahead of junior teammates Mason Deeter and Nick Litterer, who also made the qualifying cut; and then at the State Cross Country Championships, where he finished a career-best 36th place while improving 22 seconds from his appearance as a junior and a whole minute from his sophomore state race.

Connell represented the East squad, which was edged by West (27-30), even though East placed nine in the top 15.

The West did get the first two in with Miles Scott of Sergeant Bluff-Luton winning the race with a time of 16:02, a second ahead of runner-up Brycen Wallace of Nodaway Valley.

Floyd Evans Jr. of Mid-Prairie was the top East runner with a third-place time of 16:15.

In the girls race, the East dominated while placing eight in the Top 10 on way to winning 17-44.

Rockford senior Sheridan LaCoste placed ninth for the East squad with a time of 19:39.

Emma Sinnwell of Nashua-Plainfield also ran for the East and placed 42nd.

Anna Hostetler of Mid-Prairie was the dominant overall winner with a time of 18:16, well ahead of runner-up Trinity Borland (18:53) of Bettendorf and Katie Nimrod (18:55) of Decorah.

For Connell, the cross country season is still not over as he and many of his Comet teammates will likely participate at the NIKE Cross Country Regional Heartland Race this Sunday (Nov. 12) at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Participants for the Heartland Race either run representing a club or as individuals — rules prohibit high school affiliation.