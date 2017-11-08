Comets kick-start school’s inaugural soccer season

1 of 2

By John Burbridge, sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Prospective players getting ready for Charles City’s inaugural high school soccer season have started to use the old Charles City Middle School gymnasium for open indoor play and conditioning.

And they’re using all of the gym … every inch of it as their scrimmages pay no heed to boundary lines with the folded up bleachers, walls and even the ceiling all being in play.

For a bystander witnessing these hotly contested and frenetic inter-squad matches, there’s nowhere to hide. Even taking cover within a well of a double-doorway will not assure you protection from being trampled underfoot or getting pelted from a cannon shot unleashed from Nate Baltes’s left foot.

“I’m glad it’s finally happening,” Baltes said. “I’m glad it’s happening my senior year so I could finally play for my high school.”

Baltes and fellow senior Derek Milligan, who was a two-time Academic All-District placekicker during his (American) football career with the Comets, and Luke Delap and Brahiam Rios all played soccer for Mason City for numerous seasons.

Last season, Charles City junior Mariah McKenzie played for the Mohawk girls team.

Come this spring, they’ll all be kicking for the Comets

“This is something we’ve been trying to do for the past 15 years … or maybe even longer than that,” said Brad McKenzie, who has earned the distinction of being the first Charles City soccer coach in school history. He will be assisted by Brandy Anderson.

“Before, there was not enough interested players to form a team. As of now, we have 42 interested players.”

The Comets’ first game is scheduled for March 29 at Mason City. Their home games will be played at the College Grounds.

“We’re starting out with a coed team playing against boys teams,” McKenzie said. “Hopefully if we could get enough girls interested, we’ll have a girls team.”

The Comets are a whole winter away before they could start holding formal practices. The open-gym sessions at the old middle school are un-coached sessions with McKenzie opening up the gym and sometimes playing in the scrimmages.

Any instruction usually comes from the experienced Comet seniors, like Baltes and Milligan.

Many of the players learned and played soccer through the youth program offered by the Charles City Family YMCA. McKenzie has been a long-time coach in the league, and several of his high school players — like daughter Mariah — serve as volunteer referees.

“Soccer has always been popular among the younger kids in this town,” McKenzie said, “but when kids would reach seventh or eighth grade, they dropped out because there was nothing waiting for them at the high school level. They usually began focusing on other sports that they could play in high school.”

McKenzie hopes a resident high school program will encourage players to stay with the sport longer.

“I would also like to see a club program back in the city,” he said. “We had one here before and we need to bring it back.

“Some kids here play club soccer, but they have to travel a long way to do it.”

McKenzie is familiar with travel mileage and expenses incurred by soccer. His son Michael played four years at Mason City where he was a two-time team MVP for the Mohawks.

“He always wanted to play for his own school, but he ended up liking to play with his (Mohawk) teammates,” McKenzie said. “Only thing with Mason City’s schedule, there was a lot of long road trips to Des Moines.”