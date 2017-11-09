Comet grad Foster sets NCAA VB Tournament record with Wartburg

Press Staff Report

ST. PAUL — Maybe someone should check the deck … or at least Katie Foster’s sleeves.

Not to suggest of any shenenigans, but it’s unusual for five aces to come into play — even during the NCAA Division 3 Volleyball Tournament, where five service aces have never been dealt before by a lone player in a single match.

Until Thursday afternoon.

In a first-round regional match, former Charles City all-stater Foster set a tournament record when slapping in five aces while helping the No. 14 Wartburg Knights advance past No. 22 St. Thomas, 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-3).

Three of Foster’s aces came during a 10-0 run to start the decisive fifth set.

The five aces break the previous mark of four set by former Knight Sheena Treanor in 2003.

Foster, who was recently named the All-Iowa Conference Freshman of the Year, also led the Knights with 17 digs.

Wartburg senior Aryn Jones, the IIAC Most Valuable Player, led all hitters with 19 kills and a .342 hitting percentage.

The Knights (25-5) advance to play Gustavus Adolphus College in the second round 4:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.

The winner advances to the Elite 8, Nov. 16-18, in Oshkosh, Wis.