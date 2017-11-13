AJ Maloy places 3rd at Luther College Wrestling Open

Press Staff Report

DECORAH — Charles City graduate AJ Maloy, who was a two-time state qualifier while wrestling for the Comets, made his collegiate debut with Upper Iowa University at the Luther College Open on Saturday.

Competing in the heavyweight class, Maloy recorded consecutive falls against Taveyon Grissom of the University of Dubuque and Dakotah Daffinson of Luther before dropping a 5-1 decision to Tyler Burt of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the semifinal round.

Maloy rebounded with a 10-2 major decision against Miguel Chestnut of Dubuque in the third-place match.

“With this being his first collegiate competition, and coming off an injury, AJ performed very well,” Upper Iowa coach Heath Grimm said. “He’s a strong young man, who’s eager to learn and works very hard.”

The weekend before, Maloy was unable to participate in a season-opening tournament due to a knee injury.