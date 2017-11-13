CC Mat Club hosts Logan Luft Memorial Wrestling Tournament

1 of 3

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — As you’ll see quite often during a wrestling match, the third man on the mat is also an athlete himself.

Many are former high school, college or even Olympic wrestlers who want to stay with and contribute to the sport as referees.

Bronson Forsyth is not a former wrestler. In fact, the Charles City sophomore is a returning letterwinner for the Comets this season.

“I think we should be a stronger team this year,” said Forsyth, who wrestled last year in the 106-pound class.

Forsyth and many of his Comet teammates were serving as referees at the Logan Luft Memorial Wrestling Tournament, Saturday inside the Charles City Competition Gym.

And with NFL players putting in a lot of preparation and effort intto their end zone celebrations, you can’t blame Forsyth for working on and employing his somersault 2-point takedown call.

“This is fun,” said Forsyth, who like most of the volunteer referees at the tournament, was required to put in 90-minute little-rest shifts while working an endless stream of matches.

“This pretty much keeps you moving,” Forsyth said. “I reffed last year’s tournament. I can see myself doing this after I’m done wrestling.”

Also serving as a volunteer referee at last year’s event, then referred to as the Charles City Mat Club Tournament, was Logan Luft, a former Charles City Middle School teammate of Forsyth’s.

“I would often train during the offseason with Logan, and no one had ever worked harder,” Forsyth said of Luft, who was an outstanding multi-sport junior high athlete who was due to be part of Charles City’s talented incoming freshman class before he was killed in an ATV accident during the Fourth of July.

“I just hope now that I could be motivated to work as hard as Logan did,” Forsyth said.

The CC Mat Club’s annual tournament, which was renamed to honor Luft, drew around 200 wrestlers with school ages ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade.

“This is one of our better turnouts,” said Molly Peters, who was one of the tourney organizers.

“One thing that helped was that we expanded it to include grades 7 and 8.”

For about six years, Peters has been involved with The CC Mat Club, which is active throughout the year — even during the school season for kids too young to wrestle in middle school.

The annual tournament is the lone event the club hosts.

“We have a lot of support not only from our volunteers, but from the whole community,” Peters said. “Like the EMTs … they’ve been here all day.”

