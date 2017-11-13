Sister Act at NCAA regional

Former Comets Jackie Doering shown recording one of her more than 2,100 career digs with University of Northwestern-St. Paul.
Wartburg freshman Katie Foster shown playing in the 2016 State Volleyball Tournament with Charles City.

Former Comet siblings play for different teams in NCAA regional

Press Staff Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former Charles City volleyball standouts, Katie Foster and Jackie Doering (néeFoster), both played for different teams during this past weekend’s NCAA Division 3 Volleyball Regional.

Katie is a freshman at Wartburg College, where she was honored for an outstanding rookie season by being named the All-Iowa Conference Freshman of the Year. Her tournament record-setting five aces against St. Thomas in the regional first round helped the Knights advance to the semifinals.

Jackie is a senior at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul, which hosted the regional. During her career with the Eagles, Jackie recorded more than 2,100 digs.

The siblings as well as their respective teams were seemingly on a regional-final collision course with an NCAA Division 3 Elite 8 berth at stake. But Gustavus Adolphus College foiled the pending family reunion.

In the semifinal against Wartburg, Gustavus won 3-1 (25-21, 12-25, 25-16, 25-15) despite a season-high 31 digs from Katie.

Jackie’s team swept Wisconsin-La Crosse 3-0 in its semifinal, but lost to Gustavus 3-1 (11-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22), despite 21 digs by libero Jackie.

The sisters are the daughter of former Charles City head volleyball coach Sue Hoefer, who led the Comets to a State Volleyball Tournament in 2016. Katie was an all-state outside hitter on that team.

Jackie also was all-state hitter in high school, and helped lead the Comets to a state title in 2012.

For Wartburg, it finished the year at 25-6 after winning All-Iowa Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

For Northwestern, it capped a third-straight “Sweet 16” season with 34 match wins (34-7), which ties a school record.

