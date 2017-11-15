Comets wrestlers hit the mat running in first practice

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — It took forays into several equipment storage areas to find them, but once they were unearthed, they only assured practice wasn’t officially over, yet.

“Big men jump rope,” Robert Pittman advised … or more like ordered once the exercise equipment was found and placed on the mat where it resembled a family of coral snakes.

It was the tail-end of the Charles City wrestling team’s first practice of the season. And though the Comets didn’t use these snakes in “Double Dutch” fashion, this season will employ a double-headed approach.

“This is not something new as other schools have done this and have had success doing it,” Pittman said of the co-head coach format the Comets are adopting this season.

For numerous seasons at Charles City, Pittman had served as an assistant coach to Kevin Wedeking, whose teaching position at the school was eliminated last spring. With the school-system hiring of Ryan Fank, a 215-pound state champion from Independence and two-time All-American at Wartburg College, Pittman and Fank will form in essence a “tag-team” while leading the Comets.

“Ryan brings a lot of competitive experience to the program,” Pittman said. “Teaching in the high school, I have a lot of contact with the kids. We’re going to bring all that together.”

Last season, the Comets advanced four wrestlers to state. Three of them have graduated: Nate Lasher, Alex Koehler and AJ Maloy, who recently placed third in the heavyweight division at the Luther College Open.

Dylan Koresh, who came on strong during the latter half of his sophomore year on way to winning a Northeast Iowa Conference title and punching his ticket to Des Moine the Class 2A 145-pound bracket, is the team’s lone returning state-qualifier.

Charles City’s numbers are down from last year with the count of 20 at Monday’s first practice.

“But all the kids who are here have bought into the program,” Fank said. “We hope to attract more in the years to come with people getting to know me better.”

One obvious question is are the Comets going to be able to fill all the weight classes without being plagued with forfeits during dual meets

“That’s the plan,” Fank said. “We may have some spots to fill, but we plan to fill them.”

With only one practice, both Fank and Pittman are mum on expectations … like who and/or how many Comets they anticipate qualifying for state.

“It’s far too early for that … we got two weeks before our first meet,” Fank said of the season-opening triangular, Nov. 28 at New Hampton. “Everyone here has to prove themselves on the mat … prove themselves with results.”

For Pittman, who’s known for his animated enthusiasm, those two weeks can’t elapse soon enough.

“It’s awesome that we’re in one of the toughest conferences in the state which gives our guys the chance to wrestle tough matches against great programs like New Hampton,” Pittman said. “We have the hardest working kids around. There’s a sense of tribal warriors within them.”