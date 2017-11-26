Hot Shots owner takes care of business by winning 9-ball title

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — A good 9-ball player will make billiards look easy, especially when running the table with a string of straight-in shots.

But mapping out a pattern on a pool table is one thing; mapping out a pattern while trying to open — or reopen — a business is another.

And during the arduous process of moving Hot Shots Billiards to a bigger yet longtime dormant building overlooking the Cedar River, owner Joe Hull often found himself nearly snookered and behind the 8-ball while trying to get things cued up again.

Hot Shots hosted the second-annual Stewart Thanksgiving Tournament — the first at its new site — the day before and two days after the holiday. Aside from holding the event which attracted some of best players in the state, Hull was a participant — but not the type of horse you would bet on.

With many revelers home during the holiday, the tavern entertained a large crowd during the three days of the tournament, especially the first day (last Wednesday) when Hull had to divide his attention from playing in the singles 8-ball tournament to attend throngs of customers.

“I’m already out,” he said of being eliminated fairly early in the double-elimination bracket, “I just couldn’t concentrate on pool today.”

The following Friday-Saturday in the 9-ball tournament was a different story. Hull, who prefers 9-ball over 8-ball, went undefeated in the maximum 32-player bracket while defeating Jasper Krueger during the wee morning hours in the championship first-to-five-wins match.

“I have to credit my staff,” Hull said. “We had good help today, they helped keep everything under control while I could concentrate on pool.”

Charles City resident Krueger previously lost to Hull in the semifinal round before earning a rematch when defeating third-place finisher Troy Honeycut in the losers’ bracket final.

“We often play against each other because we’re always on opposite (league) teams,” Krueger said. “We’re competitive, but we’re good friends.”

The origins of the pool tournament go back more than a decade ago when John Stewart, the then owner of the The Rock tavern in Marble Rock, put together a tournament the days before and after Thanksgiving.

It was a popular tournament but discontinued in 2008 when The Rock closed down.

When Hull opened the original Hot Shots Billiards in 2014, he got Stewart’s blessing to re-boot the tournament.

After Stewart died during the summer of 2016, Hull decided to rechristen the event as the Stewart Thanksgiving Tournament.

“He was just a great guy,” Hull said of Stewart, who assisted Hull when he first opened up his business.

Hull is also good friends with Stewart’s sons, Justin and Jesse.

“Jesse was here helping me get this place ready,” Hull said.

Winning the 8-ball tournament was George William, who also placed fourth in 9-ball.

Other placers in 8-ball were Stacy Pick (2nd), Bob Graham (3rd) and Steve Lane (4th).

Winners of the 8-Ball Team competition will be posted on the Hot Shot Billiards Facebook page.