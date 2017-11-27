Comets lose home opener to Cardinals, 67-58

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — The Comets are hoping to establish a formidable post presence this season.

There were some good signs during their home opener against Garner-Hayfield/Ventura.

“Jodie (Sindlinger) played one of her best games of her career,” Charles City head coach Danielle Rippentrop said about her junior, who led the Comets with 16 points — most of which came in the paint.

Problem was that Sindlinger didn’t play an entire game.

With 5:19 left in regulation and Comets nipping at GHV’s heels, drawing within 3 (43-40) after trailing by 13 (35-22) at halftime, Sindlinger was whistled for her fifth foul while trying to root a Cardinal out of the post.

Charles City didn’t wilt as the 3-point shooting of upstart scorer Kara Hoffman and Olivia Zuspan, as well as the open-court play of Lynn Hoeft and Payton Reams kept the Comets within striking distance.

But the Cardinals, behind junior Jillian Heitland and freshman Jayden Frank — who both scored 18 points — managed to keep Charles City at bay while winning 67-58.

“Our girls are buying in what we’re trying to do here,” said Rippentrop, whose team is 0-2 and will travel to Algona on Saturday. “We played much more aggressive tonight, and with more confidence.

“We did a much better job at feeding the post and reading the defense.”

Hoffman and Zuspan were the second and third players to reach double-figure scoring for the Comets with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Hoffman made three 3-pointers, and Zuspan — who came off the bench — hit four shots from beyond the arc.

Hoeft scored a career-high 7 points, and Reams and Cinnamon Evans each scored 4 to round out the Charles City scorers.