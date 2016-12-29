Fort Dodge man’s death a homicide, authorities say

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man whose body was found in a field near Fort Dodge was a homicide victim.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner says 51-year-old Donald Preston, of Fort Dodge, was shot to death by someone.

The Iowa Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday that Preston had last been seen by relatives in Fort Dodge on Dec. 22. The discovery of his body was reported Monday morning, and authorities is appeared it bad been in the field overnight.

No arrests have been reported.