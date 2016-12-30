Iowa man charged in murder-for-hire scheme accused of new plot

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged in a murder-for-hire scheme has been accused of trying to hire someone to kill a state agent and two other witnesses expected to testify against him.

Authorities say 36-year-old Justin DeWitt, of North Liberty, was charged Thursday with three new counts of attempted murder. A court document says DeWitt met in jail with someone earlier this month whom he thought knew a hit man. The document says DeWitt agreed to pay $25,000 to have an Iowa Public Safety Department agent and two other people killed before his January trial in the first case.

He’s pleaded not guilty to four counts of attempted murder and four counts of solicitation to commit murder in that case. Authorities say he wanted a business associate and the associate’s family killed.