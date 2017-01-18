Council: Iowa City won’t help feds enforce immigration laws

IOWA CITY (AP) — Iowa City leaders have decided the city won’t help federal officials enforce immigration law.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday for a resolution that says the city — with few exceptions — will take no law enforcement action and won’t spend any city money to aid the feds.

The council decided at a previous meeting not to declare itself a “sanctuary city.”

The resolution says the enforcement exceptions include public safety threats as determined by local police and situations in which cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be necessary to protect the public.

The resolution says the “power to regulate immigration is exclusive to the federal government” and notes that no federal law requires city police to help enforce immigration law.