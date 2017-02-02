Eastern Iowa city considers ambitious plans for riverfront

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Officials in the eastern Iowa city of Manchester are planning an extended revitalization of areas along the Maquoketa River that will start with restrooms and play equipment but could continue with more projects for decades.

Efforts to improve the city’s riverfront could take 50 years to fully implement and will depend on businesses leaving their current locations, according to the Telegraph Herald.

“A lot of the project depends on a lot of ‘ifs’ and ‘whens,'” City Manager Tim Vick said.”We’re hoping that, eventually, a lot of these businesses will move out so we can develop there.”

The first phase will be to build restrooms, a shelter and playground along with more parking at a site purchased by the city in December. Plans call for a building on the site to be demolished.

Officials in the city of 5,000 people still need to approve funding for the first phase, expected to cost about $1 million.

Future phases could include a park with plenty of green space and a river-access ramp, new retail and residential buildings and a trail that crosses the river.

The city has hired consulting firm Confluence to develop the riverfront plant.

Brenda Nelson, of Confluence, said projects as part of the effort likely will change over time, and some will never be implemented.

“We’re still ironing out some things,” Nelson said. “We want to get the community’s input and actually change the plan to go along with what they want. Right now, a lot of this is our ideas.”

