STATE WRESTLING: NB’s Nelson remains undefeated

North Butler’s 160-pound senior Dalton Nelson remains undefeated as he battles his way to a title at the State Wrestling Championships in Des Moines.

To get into the championship match, he next needs to defeat sophomore John Henrich of Akron-Westfield. Henrich took third last year in the South Dakota High School Activities Association State Wrestling Tournament. He is 41-0 this season. Nelson is 27-0.

1A-160 (6th)

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Nelson (North Butler) 27-0 won by major decision over Bryce Schares (Don Bosco) 35-13 (MD 13-0)

Quarterfinal – Dalton Nelson (North Butler) 27-0 won by major decision over Ryan Schott (Regina, Iowa City) 22-4 (MD 9-0)