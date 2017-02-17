STATE WRESTLING: Portis contending for 3rd

Rockford senior Will Portis lost in Friday’s quarterfinals but won his first match in the consolation bracket to remain in contention for 3rd place at the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.

Portis’s next match is against Tatel Bluml, 49-7, of Riverside, Oakland.

— Champ. Round 1: Portis, 47-4, won by 9-2 decision over Casey Baker (Interstate 35) 24-11 (Dec 9-2)

— Quarterfinal: Blake Thomsen (Underwood), 44-10, won by 9-2 decision over Portis

— Cons. Round 2: Portis won by 4-3 decision over Remington Meeker (Logan-Magnolia) 47-9