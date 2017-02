Rockford’s 170-pound senior Dakota Vance of Rockford is guaranteed at least an 8th place finish in Class 1A at the State Wrestling Championships in Des Moines

His next match is against Gunnar Grunsted of Panorama, 43-11.

— Champ. Round 1: Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr) 40-8 won by fall over Vance, 37-7 (Fall 0:53)

— Cons. Round 1: Vance, 37-7, won by fall over Cole Bruns (Exira/EHK) 33-19 (Fall 2:25)

— Cons. Round 2: Vance, 37-7 won by fall over Nick Milder (Regina, Iowa City) 36-6 (Fall 0:24)

—