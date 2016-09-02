Warriors fall to North Union, 29-8

By Andrew Larson | sports@charlescitypress.com

ROCKFORD — In a battle of “Warriors,” Rockford was out-battled at home by North Union, 29-8. With the loss, Rockford is 0-2 on the season, while North Union is 1-1.

An offense that repeatedly stalled in the red zone a week ago started to show a little promise, as junior quarterback Zach Bushbaum put on an impressive performance, finding receivers downfield multiple times in clutch situations. Bushbaum finished ended the game with one touchdown along with a pair of interceptions.

“We’re inexperienced,” Rockford head coach Nick Johnson said. “We need to get these guys experienced. The inexperience is putting a damper on us right now. We’re young, but we’re there. We fine tune some things and we’re there.”

The Rockford is on the road next week to open up their district schedule against Grundy Center, which opened its season with a 7-6 loss at Gladbrook-Reinbeck and are coming off a 11-7 win over South Hardin.