High riding with the Big 4 Fair tractor drive

Trip gives driver a six-hour warmup on the way to Nashua

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

Wayne Indrelie was attracted to the Big 4 Fair in Nashua 18 years ago by the chuckwagon races. In becoming a fair regular, he has come to know a lot of people responsible for making the fair an enjoyable attraction. In the past few years, he has learned of a tractor ride that kicks off the Big 4 Fair.

“Last year, I found out about it,” Indrelie said of the tractor ride. As a tractor enthusiast, Indrelie was excited to participate in this year’s third annual Big 4 Fair tractor ride.

In the lot in the back of the fairgrounds, trucks with trailers were lined up as tractors were unloaded. Indrelie’s tractor was already in line and ready to go. To be ready on time, Indrelie filled the tank of his 1954 Allis-Chalmers tractor and hit the road at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Indrelie and his wife live in Albert Lea, Minn.

“(It takes) about six hours, a little over six hours,” Indrelie said. “It’s about 102 miles.”

While Indrelie drove his tractor, his wife took the motorhome and completed the trip in under two hours. Indrelie did not consider his lengthened drive to be an uncomfortable one.

“John Deere people defend themselves. In a John Deere, after awhile you go like this,” Indrelie said as he mocked bouncing and jostling. “With this,” indicating his Allis-Chalmers, “that doesn’t happen.”

After his six hour ride to the Big 4 Fair Thursday, Indrelie was ready to ride again Friday morning. Indrelie, along with roughly 25 other drivers, were eager to start their 52 mile ride — approximately five hours in length including a pit stop.

