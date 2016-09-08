Conservation seeks grant to river access near Midway Bridge

By Chris Baldus | cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

The sharp rocks holding up the bank discourage boaters — to say the least — from putting their craft into the Cedar River from the strip of land near the 240th Street Bridge.

Landowners who had let people use their property to much more easily enter and exit the river are discouraging as well these days. Littering has been a problem, Floyd County Conservation Director Adam Sears said.

But the Conservation Board on Tuesday gave him the green light to chase down funding for a solution.

Sears is seeking grant money to change the landscape of the riverbank just north of the 240th Street bridge at Vista Avenue, making it the latest public access to the Cedar River — a better alternative to crossing private property for river users.

“Currently staff and I feel that access is inadequate for water trail users — pretty steep, rocky edge — just not what people are looking for these days with tubes and kayaks and things like that,” Sears said. “So that Midway access in some way might be re-landscaped or re-graded to work and then put in some sort of a concrete slab to make it more user friendly.”

Sears will look into a grant program that could fund a majority of the project.

Well-worn tire trails run from one end of the property to another, evidence of the property’s use. People will drop a line there to fish. Some even put in their boats, Board Member Jan Schneckloth said. How? A winch, Sears said, and little regard for their equipment.

The access could become more popular for floaters and boaters because of the distance to Charles City to its northwest and Cedar Lake in Nashua to the southeast.

“This actually is navigable all the way from there all the way to Cedar Lake in Nashua,” Sears said. “So people can take a pontoon or whatever — (depending on) however big we make this thing — to float all the way down to the lake.”

It’s a two-hour float from the bridge to Howard’s Woods, Schneckloth said.

Howard’s Woods is a 20-acre area maintained by Chickasaw County. It is used by hunters, anglers, campers and hikers, according to the county website. It has primitive camping facilities, a concrete boat ramp and pit toilets.

Access to the river seems to have tightened, Sears said.

“A couple of times this summer we’ve heard some things about some areas closed off that are private,” Sears said. “(River users) wanted the access they had before. So this would be one way to get that access back to the people.”

Trash on private property became a problem for landowners. The project has the support of the Floyd County engineer, Sears said.

“I have had discussions with the county engineer and he’s given me the OK to move forward with the project,” he said. “He is totally on board for creating more opportunities for our county citizens as far as water trail access.”

The site is about 1 ½ acres. The board voted unanimously to pursue grant funding for the project.

“If we need an access, we have the land already and we’re not using it … We might as well use it,” said Board Member Jay Jung.

