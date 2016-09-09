Concepcion seeking new trial in 2009 murder

Motion for former CC man claims new evidence

By Chris Baldus | cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

A former Charles City resident serving a life sentence in Anamosa State Penitentiary is again seeking a new trial in the 2009 murder of a 3-year-old child.

A non-jury trial on the question for Edgar T. Concepcion, Jr., 21, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5, in Floyd County District Court. One day is allotted for the trial.

Concepcion, represented by attorney Jeffrey M. Lipman of a West Des Moines law firm, filed an amended application for post-conviction relief in June, claiming Concepcion was ill-served by his trial attorney, that police violated his Fifth Amendment rights and new evidence has come to light.

Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey countered in a court filing that Concepcion’s motion seeks to relitigate issues already settled in both district and appeals courts. She challenged the validity of new evidence.

A jury convicted Concepcion on Nov. 22, 2010, of first-degree murder, second-degree sexual abuse, and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury. He was accused of killing and sexually abusing Krystel Banes, 3, in 2009.

Concepcion was sentenced to two terms of life in prison without parole, plus 30 years.

However, a U.S. Supreme Court decision brought his case back to court earlier this year. The Supreme Court ruled that such life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional, so Concepcion had to be resentenced. The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld his convictions but overturned his sentence. And he was resentenced on Feb. 3 to life in prison, but with a chance at parole.

Then in June, Concepcion’s attorney filed an amendment to his Sept. 28, 2015 motion for post-conviction relief. Lipman was appointed Oct. 13, 2015, to represent Concepcion.

The amendment claims Concepcion’s trial attorney failed in not trying to get the proceedings suspended because a mental disorder prevented Concepcion from understanding the charges, proceedings or to participate in his defense.

Claims of ineffective counsel were already denied by the Appeals Court, Ginbey countered.

Lipman also said Concepcion was not made aware of his rights in a way that he understood before officers began “interrogating him.”

Ginbey said the appeals court already sided with the district court’s ruling against Concepcion on this claim.

The alleged newly discovered evidence is medical information about the murder victim indicating she died of cardiac arrest and an enlarged heart, not asphyxia, according to the amendment.

Ginbey said this claim is without merit. “(Concepcion’s attorney) has simply asserted that it exists without providing any documentation or other support for his assertion,” she wrote.

The amendment also cited new case law regarding testimony of a medical examiner.

“As stated in (State v, Tyler), a medical examiner must have physical evidence to establish cause of death, in (Concepcion’s) case, Dr. (Jonathan) Thompson did not have sufficient medical evidence to establish the cause of death as asphyxia, but did so based on (Concepcion’s) confession,” Lipman wrote.

Ginbey wrote that the autopsy report and medical testimony were supported by medical evidence to determine the cause of death: “Preliminary examination of the body indicated death by asphyxiation and indications of sexual abuse.”

The appeals court ruled the district court did not abuse its discretion in allowing the medical examiner to testify.

— 20160909 –