Former school board member takes plea deal in theft case

OSAGE (AP) — A former Osage school board member accused of stealing from the Mitchell County treasurer’s office is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 28.

Online court records say 46-year-old Tracey Mooberry, of Osage, has taken a plea deal and pleaded guilty to nonfelonious misconduct in office. She originally was charged with theft.

Authorities say she was a clerk in the treasurer’s office from Feb. 28, 2011, to May 13, 2016, and that the thefts occurred in the last few weeks of her employment. The county attorney has said the money was paid back.

Mooberry was on the Mitchell County Conservation Board and the Osage School Board when the charge was filed. She’s since resigned both posts.