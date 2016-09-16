Nashua-Plainfield spoils Rockford homecoming

ROCKFORD — The Huskies of Nashua-Plainfield quickly put a damper on the homecoming festivities for Rockford with a dominating 57-0 win that wasn’t even as close as the score would indicate.

The Huskies had a 14-0 lead before the Warriors could even blink, and the visiting team never once looked back, scoring 34 points in the first half, including an 11-yard touchdown catch by senior Jared Whitinger on 4th and goal with less than ten seconds remaining in the second quarter to put an exclamation mark on the first half.

As bad as the first half was for Rockford and dominating for Nashua-Plainfield, the third quarter was where things really got out of hand. The Huskies totaled 16 points in the third quarter alone, highlighted by a safety recorded off a botched punt attempt, followed immediately after by a kick return for a touchdown by junior Braydon Fisher.

The Huskies would go on to tack on one more touchdown for just good measure, a 1-yard dive into the endzone by junior Tristan Brase on the first play of the 4th quarter, before the game mercifully came to an end with a final score of 57-0.

“That’s a message to the rest of our district what our team is about,” Nashua-Plainfield head coach Chase Sudol told his crew after the game. “Win the day. That’s got to be our focus from here on out”

Sudol also commended his team for bouncing back after a lopsided loss to St. Ansgar four days earlier, and coming back with a strong effort despite the short turnaround.

“I’m so dang proud of you guys,” Sudol said.