Nashua home goes up in smoke

By Shelly Weiss

|reporter@nhtrib.com

A Nashua home suffered major smoke damage but no injuries were reported after a fire broke out at 523 Wentling St. in Nashua Wednesday afternoon.

The Nashua Fire Department was called at approximately 1:50 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing smoke billowing above the one-story structure’s roof.

The home is owned by Joshua Albrecht and was being rented by Melanie Albrecht, who lives in the house with her boyfriend and two children, ages 6 and 2.

Nashua firefighters requested and received mutual assistance from the Plainfield Fire Department. Firefighters were on the scene for about 90 minutes.

Nashua Police Chief Paul Becthold said there was no one in the house at the time of the fire.

He added that the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to determined the cause of the fire.

Becthold said that the Salvation Army was notified, and that the residents of the home will be relocated to the Southgate Motel in New Hampton.