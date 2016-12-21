Kristin “Kristy” Marie Shultz, 47, of Charles City, died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at her home.

A funeral Mass for Kristy will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Gary Mayer officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Calvary cemetery in rural Elma.

Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Wednesday.

Kristy was born Nov. 15, 1969 in New Hampton, the oldest daughter of Francis and Marge (Fangman) Ludwig. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of Lourdes in rural Elma. Kristy graduated from Crestwood High School in 1988 and received a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UNI in 1993.

On Aug. 22, 1998, she was united in marriage to Mark Shultz at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Kristy and Mark were blessed with two boys: Nathan and Dylan. Kristy was very proud of her boys and took extraordinary care in supporting them in all of their activities. There were very few events that she did not attend as their #1 cheerleader.

She will be remembered for her infectious smile, laughter at a good joke or story, cross-stitching numerous projects, making caramels and sweets at Christmas, giving prank gifts to her nieces and nephews, taking part in a debate around the table, and playing cards at family events. Whether you were a new friend or an old friend, Kristy would always want to talk and hear how you were doing. She had a big heart and was very giving of herself as an active member and volunteer at Immaculate Conception School and Church, Band Parents, and 4-H Youth Committee. Kristy was a huge NASCAR fan, especially Jeff Gordon, and loved watching races and football, especially Notre Dame and Vikings. She enjoyed working in the office at Quade Construction.

Kristy is survived by her husband of 18 years, Mark, and sons Nathan (15) and Dylan (13) of Charles City; mother: Marge Ludwig of Elma; sisters: Kathy (Dave) Hageman of Decorah, Kari (Tom) Dunn of Elma, and Kim (Phillip) Ollendieck of Cresco; mother-in-law: Hattie (Chuck) Pyatt of Charles City; nephews and nieces: Sydney, Shelby and Brody Hageman of Decorah, Abby, Ben, and CJ Dunn of Elma, and Robby and Reece Ollendieck of Cresco; brothers-in-law: Dan (Laurie) Shultz of Omaha, Nebraska, James Shultz of Guthrie Center; sisters-in-law: Jane (Joe) Tucker of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sandy (Marlin) Eddy of Osceola, JoEllen (Bill) Bigelow of Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews-in-law.

Kristy was preceded in death by her father: Francis Ludwig; father-in-law: Donald Shultz; paternal grandparents: Joseph and Mary Ludwig; maternal grandparents: Quinten and Lucille Fangman; and several aunts and uncles.

Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend will be greatly missed by all. “Thank you for the years that you touched our hearts.” Kristy will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers the family will be directing any memorials to causes close to Kristy’s heart and her sons’ ongoing education.

Hauser Funeral Home, 641-228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.