Jennifer R. Ostlie, 42, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born July 3, 1974 in Mason City , the daughter of Stanley and Ruth E. (Jacobson) Ott. Jennifer was married to Richard Ostlie on Aug. 16, 1997 at Nazareth Lutheran Church. She graduated from Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock High School in 1993 and from the Allen School of Nursing in 1996. Jennifer was a supervisor with Comfort Care. She loved sewing, quilting, going to the lake in Minnesota.

She is survived by Husband, Richard Ostlie, of Waterloo; two sons, Matthew and Brent Ostlie, both of Waterloo; her parents, Stanley and Ruth Ott, of Mason City; two brothers, Bryan (Denise) Ott, of Marble Rock and Derek Ott, of Urbandale; one sister, Heather Ott, of Mason City and her paternal grandmother, Katheryn Ott, of Mason City.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Malcolm Ott and her maternal grandparents, Ludig and Mabel Jacobson.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Burial will be in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.