Charges filed in 2015 robbery case

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com


Footprints at the scene of an alleged robbery on Dec. 27, 2015, matched the boots found at the home of a 36-year-old Charles City man now charged with first-degree robbery.


Donald Edward McIntyre of the 1200 block of F Street, is charged with the class B felony in Floyd County District Court.


According to the criminal complaint filed Dec. 19 by Charles City Police, McIntyre went to a home in the 1200 block of E Street and confronted person who he claimed owed him money. McIntyre hit the man in the head with a club and then used it to try to choke him. The man “fought back and offered (McIntyre) around $100 to leave. He then gave him the money and (McIntyre) ran off. There was a large knife dropped at (the crime scene by (the) defendant.”


McIntyre was identified in a photo lineup, DNA from the knife and club and footprints left  at the scene. Police seized the boots at McIntyre’s residence when serving a search warrant.


McIntyre was arrested on Christmas Eve at E Street and 11th Ave. on a warrant issued Dec. 20 in Floyd County Magistrate Court. Bail was set at $25,000 cash or approved shortly.


His initial appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 30 in Magistrate Court.


