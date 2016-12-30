MARBLE ROCK — Margie E. ‘Micki’ (Kunkle) Wihlm, 65, of Marble Rock, passed way Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at the North Iowa Mercy Medical Center in Mason City. A Funeral Mass for Micki Wihlm will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Roseville, rural Marble Rock. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Roseville gym on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 4-7 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, IA 50636.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene, 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.