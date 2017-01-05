CC man’s son follows in Air Force foot steps

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Fisher grew up in Charles City, but he’s since traveled the world in the United States Air Force. He graduated from high school in 1988 and in 1993 he joined up.

Chief Master Sgt. Fisher didn’t know what he wanted to do after he graduated from high school. He worked several different jobs and went to college for a little bit.

“He just wasn’t happy, and he said, “I think I’ll just join the Air Force,’” said Jan Fisher, his mother.

“By gosh he signed up, and he’s never regretted it. He loves it.”

Chief Master Sgt. Fisher has been in the Air Force for 23 years, and isn’t looking at retiring anytime soon. He plans to stay in for 30 years.

“I think he’s going to stay in for a while,” Jan said.

Fisher’s time in the Air Force seemed to rub off on his son, as Tyler Fisher joined and currently holds the rank of senior airman.

Tyler Fisher was born in 1989 and spent his first four years in Charles City. He joined the Air Force to be a fire fighter.

“The wanted to be a fireman and he knew that was one way he could be one,” Jan said.

Currently, both father and son are stationed at Biloxi, Miss., at Keesler Air Force Base. They only recently came together as of September 2016 and have been on the same base for just a few months.

“If I’m out doing something for the day, especially if he’s on a call or something I’ll see him out and about,” Chief Master Sgt. Fisher said.

They’ll eat dinner or lunch together on base.

This wasn’t the first time that both spent time together at Keesler Air Force Base. Chief Master Sgt. Fisher was stationed there in 1997 with his family, and again in 2009 and 2013.

“That last time we were here was when he (Senior Airmen Fisher) joined, then he got stationed back here and I left the same week he got processed into the base,” Chief Master Sgt. Fisher said.

Having his son in the same service as him makes Chief Master Sgt. Fisher proud.

“Tyler’s been serving the Air Force independently for four years now, but he’s been serving the Air Force for 23 years right along with me,” Chief Master Sgt. Fisher said. “All of my deployments, all of my time away and remote tours he’s served and sacrificed right along with the rest of the family.”

For many military families such as the Fishers, the needs of the military dictate where they go and how long they’ll be there.

“For him to actually take the step and joining and wearing the uniform, yeah it makes you proud,” Chief Master Sgt. Fisher said.

A lot of people don’t understand how the military works and how it affects families, he said.

A military family serves and sacrifices right along with a service member, Chief Master Sgt. Fisher said.