

NASHUA — Sylvia Koskie, 68, of Nashua, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at her home in Nashua.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia with the Rev. Brian Delleart celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Ionia with John Koskie, Julie Hicok, Jason Koskie, Rick Hicok, Randy Livingston and Mike Pint serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home – Olson Chapel in Nashua, where there will be a 3:45 p.m. Rosary. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Wednesday.

Sylvia Ann Marie Koskie was born July 21, 1948, in Esslingen, Germany, the daughter of Ferdenand and Marie (Palzur) Brusenbauch. She attended school in Germany, where they went year-round. Sylvia graduated from high school at the age of 12. She began cosmetology school and worked at a local factory at the same time. During this time, she met a G.I. with white socks by the name of Dwight Koskie. The couple were married Nov. 24, 1964, in Frankfurt, Germany. To this union, five children were born.

After three days of marriage, Dwight was critically injured in the Army. He spent the next two years at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. During Dwight’s stay in Washington D.C., Sylvia moved to the United States to live with Dwight’s parents on the family farm in Ionia. Dwight’s family helped her to learn the English language and become accustomed to life in the United States. She became a U.S. citizen in 1971.

After Dwight became healthy and returned home, the couple moved to Osage, where they initially started their family. Then moving to Ionia, where they spent several years before settling in Nashua. Sylvia started cooking for the Nashua Public School in 1983. She loved her job at the school, because of the involvement of the children. Sylvia spent over 30 years at the school before retiring.

Sylvia enjoyed painting ceramics, gardening, going to garage sales, gambling, shopping and having coffee with friends. She loved flowers, especially the yellow rose. Sylvia spent time working at the Big Four Fair where she worked at both the front and pit gates. Family was everything to Sylvia and she cherished all the time spent together, especially her time with her grandchildren.

Sylvia is survived by two sons, John Koskie of Charles City and Jason Koskie of Nashua; daughter, Julie (Rick) Hicok of Nashua; brother, John Brusenbauch of Quebec, Canada; two sisters, Annette and Brenda Martin, both of Columbus Junction; eight grandchildren, Caitlynn (Trinity) Poland, Cody (Nicole) Brase, Elizabeth Koskie, Tanner Koskie, Jaden Koskie, Alexander Koskie, Kelsie Koskie and Madison Koskie; four great-grandchildren, Gavyn Brase, Morgan Poland, Owen Poland and Brody Brase; and sister-in-law Sybilla Brusenbauch of Esslingen, Germany.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dwight Koskie in 1997; significant other, Richard Pell in 2003; significant other, Harold Quade in 2013; daughter Susan Marie in 1967 in infancy; son Justin Mitchell in 1980 in infancy; brother, Sandy Brusenbauch; and sister-in-law, Bernice Brusenbauch.