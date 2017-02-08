Historical Preservation Commission does a lot with nothing

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Historical Preservation Commission has requested $450 from the city, something it hasn’t done in a long time.

“We don’t have a budget,” Jeff Sisson, Charles City Historical Preservation Commission chairman said. “We serve at the pleasure of the mayor.”

The commission of Charles City residents works to preserve, celebrate and educate people about the history of Charles City.

The commission is appointed by the mayor, which the City Council approves, and consists of: Sisson, Christopher Anthony, Laura Wallace, Laura Barrigan, Carol Frye, and Jennifer Lessin. Charles City Council member Dan Mallaro and Charles City Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Wicks act as liaisons for the group. Rebecca Scott is the group’s secretary.

“I was mayor in ’94, and ’95 and that’s when we put the commission in place,” Sisson said. “We needed it to qualify for an application to be an Iowa Main Street Community.”

The commission was created with a bit of state funding, but it was primarily self funded by its members, Sisson said.

Anything the commission did in the past was done through fundraising and grants, Wicks said.

The Historic Preservation Commission has only used city money once before when it was involved with plaques in the parks, Wicks said.

“The commission does not have an annual budget line item,” Wicks said.

The reason the commission is requesting money from the city is because of the state historic preservation commission. The state is recommending local preservation commissions have a budget of at least $750 each year, Wicks said.

“We’re not going to ask for $750 if we don’t need $750,” Wicks said. “We weren’t planning on asking for money.”

The commission is required to meet at least 4 times a year. It surpasses that every year.

After a discussion with the city, Wicks decided a small budget wouldn’t hurt and would give the commission more flexibility.

The $450 would allow the commission to send people to training and hire speakers, Wicks said.

“We want people to recognize we have a rich heritage,” Sisson said.

The commission has helped put the Sherman Nursery on the National Historical Registry.

“We’ve been operating without money,” Wicks said. “This is something new based on a recommendation from the state.”

