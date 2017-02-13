Orchestra sends love to Martin

1 of 7

Originator of the annual All-City Orchestra Concert given thanks

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

An outpouring of love toward Gene Martin preceded today’s holiday as the Charles City High School orchestra presented their “orchestra assistant extraordinaire” with a gift and a wave of applause.

Orchestra Director Nancy Western lauded the work puts in to help young musicians develop and to help the orchestra perform at its best. The retired Charles City High School orchestra director tutors musicians at home and attends orchestra practices at the school where he takes musicians aside for lessons as well.

Monday was the 33rd annual All-City Orchestra Concert, an event established by Martin, Western said.

The concert began with the fifth-grade orchestra performing “Concert Song” by Robert S. Frost and “March and Canon” by Thomas May.

The sixth-grade orchestra performed “Star Dancer” by Mark Williams” and “Fessiwig’s Big Jig” by David Resnick.

The seventh- and eighth grade orchestra performed “Sonata Vivant” by Elliot Del Borgo and “Danza” by Robert W. Smith.

Western praised the seventh- and eighth-grade orchestra and said they had a challenging and special piece they will present at the spring concert.

The Senior High Orchestra performed “Outside The Bachs by Tracy R. Rush and selections from “Pocahontas.”

The Senior High Symphony Orchestra wrapped up the concert with “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”

