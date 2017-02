North Butler junior Brandon Trees lost two matches in a row Friday after winning his opening round match Thursday at the State Wrestling Championships in Des Moines. His season is over.

— Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Trees (North Butler) 39-7 won by 3-2 decision over Kaden Kilburg (Lisbon) 44-14

— Quarterfinal: Skylar Solko (Alta-Aurelia) 42-1 won by fall at 2:24 over Trees

— Cons. Round 2: Sawyer Phillips (Pleasantville) 22-3 won by 3-2 decision over Trees