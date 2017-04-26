Fallen officer, former CC resident, to be honored

Saying it was with great honor, pride and sadness, police officer Adam Liddle’s family announced that the name of the Waterloo officer will be etched into the marble of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall during National Police Week May 12-17 in Washington, DC.

Liddle was born in New Hampton and was a 1998 graduate of Charles City High School. His E.O.W. (“end of watch”) will be inscribed as 10/29/2015.

National Police Week is a full week to honor the police officers who have fallen this year in the line of duty, as well as past fallen officers. Many events will take place, including a ceremony with a candlelight vigil.

Attending the event will be Liddle’s wife Sue, son Devon, parents Dean and Sally Liddle, mother Julie and Mark Nemmers, siblings Alicia (Chris) Grimm, Shelly Erion, Andrea Erion and brother-in-law Eric (Jennifer) Jungbluth. Other family are siblings Chrissy (Bill) Sellon, Nicholas (Amber) Erion and Janelle Erion, and nieces and nephews.

Liddle died approximately nine hours after finishing his shift in which he responded to a call of burglary in progress and shots fired. He served with the Waterloo Police Department for three years.

His family said he enjoyed the job even though it brought a lot of stress, but “he walked the thin blue line as many police officers do, and he never rested until he had the bad people off the streets.”

Liddle attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, graduating on July 30, 2010, where he had his badge pinned on by his son, Devon.

Liddle received many awards including a letter of commendation for his “excellent work and the pride he took in the job.” He received the Purple Heart on October 2016 in Sioux City along with three other officers.

Liddle was with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s office for two years before joining the Waterloo Police Department.

Family members thanked friends and fellow officers including the Waterloo Police Department and Iowa C.O.P.S. for their support.

“They have been a blessing,” they said.