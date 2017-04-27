Foster Grandparents feted at appreciation event

Foster Grandparents and years of service 1 of 23

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Almost 100 people were recognized for the roles they play in the Foster Grandparent program at an appreciation day Thursday afternoon.

Volunteers were honored for their time as Foster Grandparents in area schools, preschools and day care centers. Also recognized were staff, the advisory board, van drivers and others.

Mary Litterer, director of the Foster Grandparents program, said the program has been active for 45 years in Charles City, and it is the oldest and largest of the nine Foster Grandparent programs in the state.

There are 80 Foster Grandparents in the program and 74 of them are active, she said.

Steve Diers, Charles City city administrator and master of ceremonies for the event, noted the local program serves almost 1,500 students at 22 sites in Floyd, Chickasaw, Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties. Foster Grandparents help students with reading, spelling, math and provide a stable older adult to rely on.

The appreciation day’s theme was “Join the Winning Team,” and the racing motif carried through with checkered flags, model stock cars, NASCAR balloons and even a real stock car in which Foster Grandparents could have their pictures taken. The afternoon-long event included lunch and entertainment.

Two Foster Grandparents were singled out with a special recognition for more than 20 years of service. Kathryn Johnson with 21 years and Evelyn Schmidt with 27 years each received red “20-Plus” jackets.

Foster Grandparents recognized at the event, along with the number of years they have been in the program, were:

• Charles City Washington Elementary — Sharon Bormann (new), Cynthia Kinney (1 year), Susan Marvin (1), Kathy Ranc (1), Carol Miller (4), Phyllis Rague (6), Toni Pieper (7), Meg Tjaden (9) and Madeline Knowlton (12).

• Charles City Lincoln Elementary — Wanda Ward (4), Kathy Sonne (6), Pat Krueger (8), Betty Keifer (11) and Bernice Voelker (15).

• Charles City Middle School — Diane Winter (1) and Shirley Petrack (12).

• Charles City High School — Joe Leider (2) and Joan Adams (6).

• Immaculate Conception Elementary — Valerie Shaw (new), Charlotte Reams (2), Debra Tonn (3), Mary Kellogg (14) and Sharon Weigel (19).

• TLC (The Learning Center) — Haila Reinhardt (2), Aletha Berding Powell (2), Alice Embretson (8), Betty High (8), Donna Hulion (14) and Mary Jones (17).

• St. John Christian Preschool — Evelyn Schmidt (27).

• Central Preschool — Jane True (6).

• RRMR in Rockford — Vicki Inman (4) and Barbara Brown (8).

• Newman Elementary in Mason City — Vicky Clark (7), Pat Sinnwell (13) and Sharon Ott (16).

• Newman Childcare — LaDonna Norris (2), Sandi Lee (5), Joann Murphy (7), Mavis Beenen (9).

• Charlie Brown Day Care Centers in Mason City — Patty Martin (2), Betty Hanson (5), Jackie Ferch (6) and Jenny Klunder (11).

• Clear Creek Elementary in Clear Lake — Linda Betels (2), Joan Nielsen (4), Darlene Toyne (5), Shirley Orthel (5) and Lavonne Kacer (10).

• Lincoln Elementary in Osage — Jan Niess (1), Colleen Hubesch (4), Janice Duren (6) and Sheral Tumilson (11).

• Osage Childcare — Martha Hoevet (3).

• New Hampton Elementary — Lois Logsdon (3), Pat Leichtman (5) and June Rosonke (7).

• St. Joseph Elementary — Wilma Lensing (7).

• Great Plays Childcare in New Hampton — Rose Leichtman (3).

• No site currently — Penny Matte (new) and Kathryn Johnson (21).

Also recognized were:

• The advisory board — Linda Tjaden, Jeremy Wilson, Sandy Pleggenkuhle, Mary Kellogg, Mike Hammond, Toni Pieper, Dianne Blackburn and Steve Diers.

• Drivers — John Miller, Paul Krueger and Buzz Hendrickson.

• Office staff — Colleen Ortmayer and Jean Boley.

• Director — Mary Litterer.

Mary Kellogg also received a special “Pedal to the Metal” award for outstanding service to a fellow Foster Grandparent for driving her to Nashua every day for a month.