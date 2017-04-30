Charles City Council Preview: City to vote on insurance coverage

Staff Report

The Charles City Council will vote on the increasing the coverage for the dispatch tower outside the police department and City Hall.

On the city’s agenda is an item that would increase coverage from $150,000 to $500,000 for the tower.

The city will also vote on RAGBRAI coverage, of $1 million for when the it comes through Charles City July, 26.

During Monday, April 24 the city discussed the coverage during their planning session.

During the Monday, May 1 meeting the city will also vote on a budget amendment.