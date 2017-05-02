Charles City Downtown Farmers Market opening Saturday, May 6

To the Press

The Charles City Downtown Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday, May 6, in Central Park on Main Street, offering fresh, locally grown produce, flowers, baked goods and more.

The market will be open Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon through October 14.

There will be several events and demonstrations in Central Park this season coinciding with the market. Follow the market’s new Facebook page, facebook.com/charlescityFM, for details.

The Downtown Farmers Market will feature a wide variety of items including locally grown produce, cut flowers, blooming plants, baked goods, honey and an assortment of handmade items.

Making purchases at a local farmers market supports local small farmers and the local economy. It is also an opportunity to go green and refresh healthy eating habits.

Some vendors are able to accept EBT cards. WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks and WIC Cash Value Vouchers are also accepted by certified vendors.

The farmers market is accepting vendor applications throughout the season. Spaces are available on a daily or seasonal basis. All area individuals who want to sell home-grown and handmade goods are welcome.

For vendor and market information, contact Joyce at Community Revitalization 228-2335, or by email Joyce@charlescitychamber.com.