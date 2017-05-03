Black Hawk man arrested in thefts from Charles City, four states

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

An estimated $2,000 in Charles City auction items were recovered by Black Hawk County law enforcement from a theft scheme spanning at least four states.

Lot items stolen on Oct. 3, 2016 were returned to the Cedar Valley Iowa Realty and Auction Company on Monday, Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson said. Local charges are pending for a Black Hawk County man after he allegedly used another person’s bidding number to bid on the Charles City auction items, collected the merchandise and drove away from the auction, held on the 1000 block of F Street.

The man, taken into custody by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, allegedly stole from auctions in four states: Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. Wisconsin law enforcement identified the man and tracked him to Black Hawk County, where the sheriff’s office connected him to the Charles City incident.

“We never identified him in our thefts. We have some eyewitnesses and got his photo from the Wisconsin (agency),” Anderson said.

Black Hawk County procured a search warrant on the man’s farm, and recovered almost all of the stolen property. The value of the stolen Charles City property was initially difficult to determine, Anderson said, because the man overpaid on lot items using another bidder’s account number.

The man has been charged by Black Hawk County, but charges are pending by Charles City police, Anderson said.