Tosanak open house shows what’s new

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Tosanak opened with a race in the sun.

The Tosanak Recreation Area had its open house Saturday morning. Sunshine and laughter filled the Floyd County park as children and adults enjoyed the pleasant May weather.

A tram ride offered visitors the chance to see some the changes the park has gone through.

“Today’s more about getting people out here and to our area, and showing some the changes and updates,” said Floyd County Conservation Director Adam Sears. “You can’t ask for a better day.”

The park will have additional camp pads put in, camp sites with electricity, new plumbing, a hollow kitchenette and new cabin.

“We’re trying to promote that today and let people know we’re looking to fundraise in the near future,” Sears said.

The tram went around every 30 to 45 minutes and went through most of the park, showing the cabins and trail heads, and several youth eventssuch as casting and archery allowed people of all ages to run around and see every inch of the 330 acres Tosanak has to offer.

Lunch was available for a freewill donation.

“Usually we get a good turn out for that,” Sears said.

There was also a trail race with 27 participants.