A sunny day greets the first farmer’s market of the year

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The first farmers market of the season in Charles City opened to a warm bright day.

Several stands lined Blunt Street selling baked goods, vegetables and most things you’d find in a garden or kitchen.

Preparations for the market have been going on since December, Joyce Knoll said. “We’re working on making this a social type of event, along with providing some educational pieces about healthy eating.

Danielle Bowlin, a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee, was present at the market talking about herbs. She also brought samples of Lebanese Tabbouleh.

“That’s really nice of her to do that,” Knoll said.

This was the first of two visits Bowlin will have at the Charles City farmers market.

Bowlin isn’t the only guest at the farmers market.

“We have the Farm Bureau coming to do some educational events, and we also have PAWs coming to the event twice a month this season,” Knoll said. “They are going to bring cute little kittens and puppies and talk about adoption.”

This year in July the Charles City farmers market will also have a fitness week.

“Some of the gals from the area that do zumba, personal training and yoga will be here, and we’ll just a do a little session in the park,” Knoll said. “That’ll be fun.”

The newest thing people can find at the Charles City farmers market is a drawing that each booth will do.

“Each time you come visit a vendor you can put your name in our drawing box, and before the close of market on Wednesdays I’m going to draw a name, and we’ll be giving away a goodie bag” Knoll said.

The value of each bag is between $1 and $5 of produce, or whatever the vender sells. The winners will be announced on Facebook, she said.

“You have to like our farmers market Facebook page,” Knoll said.

One of the newest vendors at the Charles City farmers market is Maria Gastelum and her homemade flour tortillas.

“They are amazing,” Knoll said.

Currently Community Revitalization is looking for a market manager for Saturdays.

“If you enjoy being outdoors and serving your community in this fun way, this would be a position for someone that is retired or has some time on Saturday mornings,” Knoll said. “It’s a pretty easy position, just help us set up.”

The farmers market will be Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. until October 15.