Musical park

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City High School Jazz band had its farewell performance for seniors at Central Park, Saturday, May 6.

The band performed five sets and ended with a rousing rendition of “In The Mood”.

“They play great jazz. I’m really proud of them for what they’ve done this year,” said Charles City High School Band Director Jake Gassman.

The two of pieces were the most difficult that Gassman has had the band play. “First Born” was one of the two difficult pieces.

“It’s a very different style than what they’re used to,” Gassman said.

Those same pieces weren’t even ones that were planned for the concert, Gassman said. They had been planned for an ice cream social earlier in the year.

Gassman asked the students when and where they’d like to play the pieces and the students requested the outdoor concert on Saturday, he said.

It was the final for the seniors of the band.

The seniors, McKensie White on tenor saxophone, Karissa Jensen on trumpet, Isaac Wink on alto saxophone, Alex Riley on bass and Caroline Groesbeck on trumpet were all recognized for their time spent playing with the band.

“There are no words I could speak that talk about how wonderful this whole group is, especially the seniors, are to work with,” Gassman said in tribute. “I’ve known these kids for a long time, these graduating seniors. It’s going to be really weird starting next year without them.”

Gassman had the band stand near the end of the concert as to recognize them, and asked for another round of applause for the departing seniors.

“I’m going to miss them a ton,” Gassman said.