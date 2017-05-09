Supervisors approve county budget amendment

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Floyd County amended its annual budget at the county supervisors meeting Tuesday morning with little fanfare and no public comment.

The budget amendment is a mostly routine affair to move funds around and make changes from where they were expected to be when the budget was passed last year, to what they have turned out to actually be.

The amendment increases revenue to the county by $744,000, an increase of about 3 percent from the original budgeted revenue of $21.5 million.

Spending increases total $1.12 million, up about 6.5 percent from the original budgeted expenditures of $17.2 million.

County Engineer Dusty Rolando explained that the majority of the spending increase was for his department.

He said $585,000 was added for the expenses of flooding last year, which will be partially offset by about $425,000 he is expecting from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

He also added $400,000 for a bridge project that was expected to be spent in next year’s budget but is coming in early.

No one from the public spoke at a scheduled hearing on the amendment.

Also at the regular meeting Tuesday, supervisors:

• Approved an increase in time of transfer fees — inspection fees for septic systems when property is sold — from $250 to $275 so that the county fee doesn’t undercut the prices charged by private companies.

• Approved an agreement with the city of Floyd regarding a development area that is outside city limits. The 28E agreement sets policies for development in the area in cooperation between the city and the county.

• Appointed Randy Heitz to fill an unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2018, on the Area Development Corp. Board.