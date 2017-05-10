The final choir concert for the 2017 Charles City seniors

1 of 6

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A year of concerts led to this final event as the Charles City High School choir held the last event for its seniors Tuesday at the North Grand Building.

Before the members of the concert choir filled the room with their voices, several soloist and ensembles presented their songs.

John Perez started the night out with “Vaga Luna Che Inargenti” and “Roadside Fire,” impressing the room with his vocal talents.

Olivia Wolfe, Joe Iseneker and Ruby Peterson all sang two songs each and warmed up the crowd for what was to come.

The women’s triple trio followed, wowing everyone with “For the Beauty of the Earth,” and Iseneker and Perez returned to the stage with “Chariot’s Comin,” a duet sung with a delightful harmony.

Then the men’s ensemble came up with “Loch Lomond” with that catchy line about taking “the high road” and “low road.”

From there the concert took a decidedly more swinging turn with Rhymes with Orange jazz choir singing “What a Wonderful World” and an up tempo version of “Amazing Grace.”

The Comet Chorus came next with three songs: “Give Us Hope”, “Ave Maria” and “And Nature Smiled.”

The a capella choir sang “Standing By.”

The second-to-last group to delight the stage was the Barbershop Ensemble singing “Sh-Boom” and “Ride the Chariot,” getting the crowd ready for the final pieces.

The full Concert Choir was the final group and sang “Walk in Jerusalem,” “Three Madrigals” and “Afternoon on a Hill” and then the senior class of 2017 was announced.

Alumni were invited to the stage to sing “Alma Mater” to finish off the show.