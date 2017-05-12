State education director, officials tour Charles City schools

1 of 5

CC graduate returns as state Board of Education member

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

After missing the Charles City Middle School’s grand opening last August, Ryan Wise, director of the Iowa Department of Education, promised he would visit the school district soon.

Wise fulfilled that promise Friday as he and two other state education officials toured each building within the Charles City Community School District. Jeremy Varner, administrator of the Division of Community Colleges, and Diane Crookham-Johnson, state Board of Education member and 1984 Charles City graduate, joined Wise to see the elementary schools, Iowa BIG North’s workspace, the middle school and high school throughout the morning.

Wise has visited nearly 100 Iowa school districts in the past two years as director. He plans to visit every district in Iowa within the next four years, he said.

“I think it’s critically important that those of us who sit in education policy really see what the impact is on practice,” Wise said.

“I knew that Charles City was a really innovative district that was pushing the boundaries of, ‘what do you think about when you think about school?'” Wise said. “I expected to actually see much of what we saw today, which was learning being applied to real-life situations.”

Wise, Varner and Crookham-Johnson met a handful of Charles City students throughout the day as they were guided by Superintendent Dan Cox and Justin DeVore, communications and community engagement. The group was joined by building principals at each stop, and spoke briefly with several teachers in the district.

During tours Wise looks for examples of what schools are doing that can be applied at the state level, he told reporters. Wise said the Charles City district was a strong example of the state Future-Ready Iowa initiative, which aims to ensure 70 percent of Iowans in the work force have education or training beyond high school by 2025.

“Charles City, I think, is on the forefront of thinking on the integration of school and community,” Wise said. “Hitting that goal will depend heavily on what is a student’s experience in elementary, middle and high school, and how do they have connections early on to get advanced training or education and make those community connections.”

Crookham-Johnson was appointed to the state Board of Education by Gov. Terry Branstad. She has a degree in elementary education but is currently an attorney in Oskaloosa, where she works with juvenile and criminal defense cases.

“I see every day what happens when education doesn’t work,” Crookham-Johnson said. “That’s real motivation for me to make sure that our public education system is working well in the state.”

Crookham-Johnson no longer has family living in the region, and said she noticed visible change in the town where she graduated.

“I left Charles City in the mid-80s, and the economy in Charles City was not good then,” she said. “I’ve really been impressed with how good Charles City looks. It’s alive again, the economy looks strong. I was impressed by the downtown and the businesses.”

“There’s just a lot of things that make Charles City look like it’s poised for the future, and it’s growing rather than dying,” she added.

Crookham-Johnson’s former schools are almost unrecognizable, she said.

“The new middle school is just amazing. The community should be really proud of what they’ve given students, and the opportunities they’re giving students for education here,” she said.

After graduating high school in 1984, Crookham-Johnson worked in an international business for 20 years before deciding to attend law school. She credited a founding education in Charles City for her experiences.

“As I traveled through here, I realized that the Charles City education system really gave me that foundation for things that I was going to do in my life and made me a life-long learner,” she said. “Continuing to learn forever, I think, is something that I took away from my experience in Charles City. It looks to me like they’re doing that even better now than they did back in the 80s.”