Charles City FFA helps bring back the bees

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Charles City FFA students are buzzing about their latest venture.

Members of the group, along with their advisor and an FFA teacher from Des Moines, spent Thursday evening setting up two honeybee hives — one at the county fairgrounds and another on farm property rented by the FFA from Nick Bjelica.

The two new hives, five bee suits, a smoker and a honey separator were purchased for the Charles City FFA with $1,800 from the Tractor Supply Co.’s Grants for Growing initiative, local FFA adviser and ag instructor Jim Lundberg said.

“We talk in my horticulture classes about pollination all the time,” Lundberg said. “A huge concern right now is that the bee population has just dropped in the United States. They’re so vital for our survival.”

Kevin Anderson, who was a student teacher for Lundberg in 2015, is now the ag teacher and FFA advisor for Des Moines schools. He works with bees as part of his program, and brought two colonies with him that were purchased from a company in Perry.

He also brought along five beekeeper suits for him and students to wear while setting up the hives.

Anderson said once the new hives are established there will be about 10,000 bees in each one, except during the winter when the colonies will cut back to survive the cold.

While warning that the bees will attack if the hive is disturbed, he said that generally these bees are docile and shouldn’t bother people while out looking for food.

That food supply should be plentiful.

Lundberg said that last summer the Floyd County Fair board of directors decided to designate 37 acres of the fairgrounds to a USDA pollinator program for the next 10 years.

Coneflowers, milkweed and other pollinator-preferred plants are all seeded down and growing to encourage native pollinators to the area.

“There’s some middle school kids that are studying bees right now, and they’ll be able to walk over and see it because it’s fairly close to the school,” Lundberg said.

One of Lundberg’s freshmen students is already familiar with beekeeping through family hives. Other freshmen explored beekeeping during a fall event at the Borlaug Learning Center near Nashua.

“My kids were just obsessed with the bees and the honey, and that’s where I got the inspiration,” Lundberg said.

The project’s purpose is focusing on healthy pollinators, Lundberg said, but the added benefit of being able to bottle honey may lead to new partnerships within the Charles City High School.

“There’s a new class we’re going to offer called the Food Grid,” Lundberg said — a horticulture class combined with the Comet Cafe class.

“We’re going to do a local foods class — locally raised food within our county,” Lundberg said.

The hope is to be able to offer a locally grown meal prepared by students, he added.

The beehives also introduced a partnership between agriculture and art department students.

“[The beehives] have got to be painted before you put them outside, so they don’t rot. They’re made out of pine, you’ve got to protect them,” Lundberg said. “I said, ‘can you paint them?’ and Tia [McInroy, art teacher] said ‘absolutely. Do you care what they look like?'”

Art students returned the decorated beehives to the agriculture department on Wednesday.

“I’ve read a lot, but I have a lot to learn,” Lundberg said.

— Bob Steenson contributed to this report.