Rockford wins Class 1A golf sectional, advances to districts

Staff Report

NASHUA — With a team score of 344, the Rockford boys golf team won the Class 1A Boys Golf Sectional at Nashua Town and Country Club by 14 strokes over runner-up St. Ansgar.

Both the Warriors and the Saints, who by way of their top-two finishes qualify for the Class 1A District Friday at Mason City Golf Club, were respectively paced by Zach Bushbaum and Dylan Low, who both shot 80s.

Bushbaum earned medalist honors by winning a one-hole playoff.

Rockford’s Nick Goodrich and St. Ansgar’s Ben Boerjan both shot 85 for a third-place tie.

District qualifiers from non-qualifying teams included Dillon Auchstetter (86) and Drew Moine (89) from fourth-place Nashua-Plainfield (366); and Beau Thompson (89) from third-place North Butler (363).

Class 1A Sectional

May 12

At Nashua Town and Country Club

ROCKFORD (344)

Zach Bushbaum 84, Nick Goodrich 85, Sam Arickx 86, Kaden Lyman 89.

SAINT ANSGAR (358)

Dylan Low 84, Ben Boerjan 85, Colin Kramer 93, Garrett Koster 96.

NORTH BUTLER (363)

Beau Thompson 89, Isaac Trees 91, Sam Dolan 91, Jaden Mason 92.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD (366)

Dillon Auchstetter 86, Drew Moine 89, Jayden Jost 95, Calem Liddle 96.

RICEVILLE (418)

Ben Dunn 90, Brody Koenigs 107, Tanner Swenson 110, Joseph Harris 111.

TURKEY VALLEY (428)

Nathan Mueterthies 96, Simon Schmitt 108, Kelby Reicks 103, Keegan Balk 121.

POSTVILLE (436)

Raymond Reinhardt 99, Dakota Hamilton 100, Cole Walch 116, Harrison Dehning 121.

Top Individuals

Bushbaum (R) 84*, 2. Low (SA) 84, 3. Boerjan (SA) 85, 3. Goodrich (R) 85.

District Qualifiers from non-qualifying team

Aushstetter (NP) 86, Moine (NP) 89, Thompson (NB) 89.