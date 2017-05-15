Charles City Council approves RAGBRAI ordinance

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council voted on several resolutions and ordinances involving street closures and RAGBRAI at its regular meeting Monday evening.

The City Council approved the first reading of the RAGBRAI ordinance then waived the second and third readings.

The ordinance gives authority to executive members of the RAGBRAI committee to charge vendors permit fees, operate golf carts and ATVs with RAGBRAI permits on city streets and oversee activities on July 26 and 27.

The golf carts will not be able to be operated after dark, and the minimum age to operate the golf carts and ATVs was changed from 21 to 18.

The city expects up to 20,000 visitors to come into the community for the overnight stop on the border-to-border annual bike ride.

A portion of the ordinance requires applications for permits for any sale of alcoholic beverages to be filed with the city clerk by July 1.

The council also approved a request to close South Main Street in the 100 block from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 29, for the community Memorial Day observance.

Also during the meeting, Mayor James Erb issued four proclamations, for Relay for Life, Memorial Day, Poppy Distribution Day and National Historic Preservation for the month of May.

Art White came on behalf of the Memorial Day proclamation and talked to the council about the planned program. He suggested people arrive early to have seating.

Karen Andersen was at the meeting on behalf of Relay for Life, and Kathy Girkin came on behalf of Poppy Distribution Day and handed out poppies after the proclamation. Poppy Distribution Day will be on May 26.

During the meeting the council held a public hearing for an amendment to the fiscal year 2017 budget.

The amendment will introduce a $1.2 million increase in expenses that will be offset by revenue, Charles City Clerk Trudy O’Donnell said previously.

The city also approved a National Historic Registry nomination form for the North Grand Building, pending corrections to the form.

A hearing was scheduled for June 19 on the designation of the expanded South Grand urban renewal area and on the urban renewal plan.

“We’ve been working on this for a year, more or less,” said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers.

The Charley Western Trail Bridge was discussed, and an agreement with Calhoun-Burns was approved for professional services in relation to possible bridge demolition, and plans for either a replacement road bridge or trail.

The bridge needs to be demolished for safety reasons, said Charles City Engineer John Fallis.