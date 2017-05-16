First Security Foundation donates $10,000 to Ionia Volunteer Fire Department

The First Security Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Ionia Volunteer Fire Department’s fundraising efforts toward constructing a new fire station and community building.

The Fire Department has outgrown its current building, requiring the department to store equipment in an outdoor trailer and impeding firefighters in gathering required supplies on calls where every second counts. Constructing a new building will help the department store all needed supplies in one place and allow members to move much more quickly.

The new fire station will also have a separate meeting room that could be used for monthly meetings, training and fundraising events. It could also be used as a community building for Ionia and as a shelter in the event of disaster.

“We are happy to assist the Ionia Fire Department in reaching their goal of constructing a new fire station. It’s imperative that the volunteers, who give their time to protect and serve our communities, have the space they need to train and move quickly in the event of an emergency,” said Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer, president/CEO of First Security.

The Ionia Volunteer Fire Department covers the towns of Ionia, Basset, and Chickasaw Township. It also provides mutual aid for all fire departments in Floyd and Chickasaw county.