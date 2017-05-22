Broadband Commission endorses Lookout Point for fiber study

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A quorum of three voted unanimously to recommend Lookout Point Communications/NewCom to the Charles City Council for a bid to do a feasibility study on a community fiber optics system.

The recommendation from the city Broadband Commission comes after three firms were heard from Thursday via video conference — Lookout Point Communications/NewCom, Finley/CCG and FARR Technologies.

The commission had solicited bids on a feasibility study of a municipal broadband internet utility. A survey earlier this year showed that over 80 percent of Charles City residents that get water utility bills supported the idea.

The recommendation will be presented to the Charles City Council at its next planning meeting set for May, 30, and the council will have a chance to vote on it June 5.

For the recommendation to go through, Lookout Point will need to provide references for previous projects, where the commission will randomly select two and call the parties involved.

During the meeting the only voting members of the commission present were Sarah Downing, Danny Wilson and Joshua Mack. Mark Wicks and Mayor James Erb were also present, as non-voting members.

One of the options discussed was partnering with the Cedar Falls utility for phone and television distribution.

“I would like to see us be open to partnership,” Erb said.

“They already have all that put together,” Mack said. “We don’t need to reinvent that wheel. I don’t think it’s cost-effective to do that ourselves.”