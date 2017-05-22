The 9th Charles City Flores de Mayo

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The 9th annual Flores de Mayo or Flowers of May celebration was held in Charles City on Sunday.

The celebration began with a mass around 4 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, and was officiated by Fr. Victor Valencia, from Faribault, Minnesota.

Instead of doing a procession to the Senior Center in Charles City, the participants drove there because of the cold weather. Usually a procession of the Reynas and Angels would have walked from the church to the center.

From there the Reynas and Angels were presented to the crowd. A pot luck of Filipino dishes was served.

Mayor James Erb was also present and spoke to the crowd at the Senior Center before the pot luck dinner.

“You folks set a great example about a lot of things for community,” Erb said. “You have been here through thick and thin.”

The celebration was praised by Erb. “Charles City loves festivals,” he said.

The Flores de Mayo is a celebration of the Virgin Mary and is an annual event from Filipino culture. Filipinos came from all over Iowa to see the event.

Seeing the children and the nice dresses are Christina Adriano and Arlene Estrada’s favorite part.

The Flores de Mayo has been part of Filipino culture since the Spanish era, said Eduardo T. Concepcion, events coordinator.

“This symbolizes the finding of the holy cross in the time of Constantine, and Queen Elena,” Concepcion said. “It’s just a way of commemorating victory of the Christians over the Moors.”

Every year in the month of May, Flores de Mayo is celebrated with an offering of flowers.

“The young ladies represent different types of virtues like, the queen of faith, the queen of justice and the queen of hope,” Concepcion said. “These different kinds of virtues that Mama Mary is showing us that we can follow or emulate.”

This year’s queen or Reyna Elena is Edgina David, 16, and Reyna Emperatriz is Josefa Manluctao, 76, and is escorted by her husband Fabian Manluctao.

The Manluctaos were born and raised in Pangasinan, Philippines.

The other Reynas were:

• Reyna Esperanza, Jasne David

• Reyna De Los Floyes, Danica Dejongoy

• Reyna De Las Estrella, Erica David

• Reyna Justicia, Carla Acosta

• Reyna Angeles, Crisia Doroteu

The Angels were:

• Stephanie Logan

• Julia Alexandria Jestre

•Malaya Fae Schuchart

• Rhianna Sherlyn Schuchart

• Isabella Villareal

• Alexandra Estrada

• Jade David

• Athea Natalie Geerts

• Christine Adiana

• Jhanella David