Supervisors approve civil rights claim settlement

By Bob Steenson

Floyd County supervisors agreed Tuesday to pay more than $10,000 toward a $112,500 settlement on a civil rights claim made by a former county employee.

The supervisors agreed to pay $10,000 plus Social Security taxes to Denise Patters, a former assistant county attorney who was hired Dec. 22, 2014. A little more than a year later she was no longer employed by the county.

Patters filed a claim alleging violations of the Iowa Civil Rights Act and potentially Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act. That act prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin or religion.

The balance of the settlement, $112,500, will be paid by the county’s insurance carrier, EMC Insurance.

Patters is now an assistant county attorney for Hardin County.

Also at the regular meeting Tuesday, the board:

• Tabled a proposed animal-at-large ordinance, so that it can be redrafted to include only livestock, rather than smaller animals such as dogs and cats as originally written.

The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a request by County Sheriff Jeff Crooks for a county law to deal with instances where livestock such as cattle get off the owner’s property and wander onto another person’s property or roadways.

The language including smaller animals was added because there is no county law dealing with them wandering onto another person’s property, either, but supervisors decided that was more than they originally intended.

• Approved setting a public hearing on a RAGBRAI resolution that would require a permit fee of any vendor wishing to sell food or drink in the unincorporated part of the county within 2 miles of Charles City, during the cross-state bike ride’s overnight stop in Charles City July 25-26. The hearing will be 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.

• Approved allowing Sheriff Crooks to hire another deputy, increasing the total number employed by the county to 11. The current Sheriff’s Department budget includes funding for an additional deputy. Deputy Brian Tiedemann will begin serving as administration deputy immediately.

• Approved agreements between Floyd County and Colwell, Floyd, Marble Rock, Rockford, Rudd and Nora Springs for the Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement services in those towns. Nora Springs, which has its own police department, will pay $25 per hour when additional help is needed from the county. The other towns, which do not have their own police, will pay $4 per capita for services.

The agreements, which extend previous agreements, will now run for two years instead of the previous one year.

• Held a public hearing on a zoning change for property owned by Brian Herman at 1875 Rotary Park Road from agricultural to Industrial-I. Herman runs an auto salvage yard at that location that is a nonconforming use but that was grandfathered in when zoning laws were passed. As a nonconforming use he isn’t allowed to make changes to his business.

Herman wants to add an auto repair business at the location, which would be allowed under I-I zoning, but he will required to get a conditional use permit to continue the auto salvage business.

The supervisors approved the zoning request and waived the second and third readings so the property owner can begin construction of a building on the property.

• Held a discussion on options for the county under new state fireworks laws. The supervisors will continue to require a permit for commercial displays in the unincorporated areas of the county, and they directed the county zoning administrator to review the new law regarding fireworks sales.

• Directed the county treasurer to issue a treasurer’s warranty deed for the Gary Hummel property located along the Avenue of the Saints between Floyd and Charles City.